Two men arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €140,000 from Cork taxi

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €140,000 worth of cocaine from a taxi in Cork last night.
As part of the ongoing Operation Tara, gardaí from the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped a searched the vehicle on the M8 in Glanmire yesterday evening.
Two separate packages containing suspected cocaine worth €140,000 were recovered during the search.
The car’s occupants, two men in their 30s and 50s, were then arrested.
Both are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda Station.
A spokesperson said the seized drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.