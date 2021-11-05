Two men arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €140,000 from Cork taxi

The stop and search of the taxi was carried out as part of Operation Tara
A garda spokesperson said the seized drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. File Picture: PA

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 21:46
Steven Heaney

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €140,000 worth of cocaine from a taxi in Cork last night.

As part of the ongoing Operation Tara, gardaí from the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Gurranabraher District Drugs Unit stopped a searched the vehicle on the M8 in Glanmire yesterday evening.

Two separate packages containing suspected cocaine worth €140,000 were recovered during the search.

The car’s occupants, two men in their 30s and 50s, were then arrested.

Both are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda Station.

A spokesperson said the seized drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

