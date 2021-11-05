Two arrested in connection with assault in Cork City that left man in critical condition

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Cork City that has left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

The victim, who is in his mid-40s, suffered extensive head injuries following an altercation between a group of people outside a shop on the Lower Glanmire Rd on the city’s northside at around 9pm last night.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel attended the location and treated the man at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

His condition in hospital this evening is described as critical.

The injured party, who is from Cork City, is known to those who work with homeless support agencies.

Forensic examination

Investigating officers sealed off the scene of the altercation last night for a full forensic and technical examination by garda forensics experts.

Detectives have also begun canvassing the area for CCTV footage and gardaí are also conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Two individuals, a man and a woman who are both in their late 20s, have since been arrested in connection with the assault.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell and Gurranabraher garda stations.

An incident room has been established at Mayfield garda station and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident last night, or to anyone who heard or saw anything unusual at the time, to contact them on 021 4554510, or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the investigation is underway and that further updates would follow.