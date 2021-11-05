Irish fugitive extradited from Lanzarote to UK to be sentenced for drugs charge

Gary Vickery, originally from Dublin, was escorted on a flight from Lanzarote by officers from the National Crime Agency on Thursday
Gary Vickery. File picture: NCA/PA Wire

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 11:56
Sam Russell, PA

An Irish fugitive wanted for his involvement in the supply of class A drugs worth millions of pounds has been extradited to the UK from the Canary Islands.

Gary Vickery, originally from Dublin, was escorted on a flight from Lanzarote by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday, having been arrested by Spanish police on October 20.

The 38-year-old had previously admitted to having a leading role in conspiring to import class A and B drugs and money laundering, but failed to attend a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in July, the NCA said.

He is due to appear before the court on Friday, before appearing alongside his two co-defendants at a hearing on December 3.

Vickery’s co-accused, Thomas Kavanagh, 53, from Tamworth and Daniel Canning, 42, originally from Dublin are both in custody awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiring to import class A and B drugs and money laundering.

Canning also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition.

