17 arrested for immigration offences after investigations into Covid-19 social welfare fraud

Seventeen people have been arrested in Dublin following a number of searches in the capital.
Gardaí conducted the searches that were the result of investigations into fraudulent Covid-19 Social Welfare activity.
Five business premises were searched on Thursday with the aim “of disrupting, eliminating and prosecuting this fraudulent activity,” said a statement.
During the course of the searches 17 people – nine men and eight women, ranging in age from their 20s to 60s – were arrested for immigration offences.
Sixteen of those arrested have been charged and bailed to appear before District Court 3, Criminal Courts of Justice on November 18, 2021.
One man, aged in his 50s, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before Dublin District Court today in relation to an outstanding bench warrant.
The search operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Immigration Bureau, officers from Mountjoy Garda station and representatives from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the Department of Social Protection (DSP) and Revenue officials.