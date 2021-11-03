Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault on young girl at Dublin park on Halloween night

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an alleged serious sexual assault on a young girl on Halloween night.
The attack on the juvenile is understood to have taken place in Donaghmede Park on Sunday.
The incident was reported to gardaí the following day.
Last night, officers sealed off an area of the park to search for forensic and other evidence. Their examinations were continuing this morning.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is under way, but did not provide any further details.
"Gardaí are investigating reports of an alleged serious incident that occurred in Coolock on October 31, 2011," the spokesperson said.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."