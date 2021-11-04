Woman late for court appearance 'forgot to put her clock back'

A bench warrant was issued for a woman who was late for her court appearance – but she arrived late to say she had not put her clock back an hour.

“That was four days ago. You mean to say you didn’t know the clocks had gone back in all that time,” Judge Olann Kelleher said.

Natalie Woods of Annalee Grove, Mayfield, Cork, said: “I didn’t put it back – I’m not going to lie.”

In another brief exchange at Cork District Court, the defendant did not hear what Judge Kelleher said to her and she said: “Sorry, love?” Judge Kelleher laughed.

Returning to the excuse for why she was later for her 10.30am court appearance, the judge said in relation to the clock: “It is a novel explanation.”

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said: “She comes across as someone not involved in drug difficulties anymore.”

Ms Woods faced charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger at Mercy University Hospital on September 27. She is pleading not guilty to those charges.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Kelleher adjourned the case to January 13, 2022, for hearing.

To more laughter in court, the judge quipped: “The clocks will nearly have gone forward by the time it comes up again.”

The bench warrant was cancelled and the case adjourned with the accused on continuing bail.

As the 33-year-old defendant left the court she said to Judge Kelleher: “At least I put a smile on your face anyway.”