Scaffolder tells Clonakilty court cannabis he grew in wardrobe was 'out in the rubbish'

A man who admitted growing cannabis in a wardrobe has received a suspended sentence after promising a judge he will give up drugs.

Dwayne Chambers of Ballyvireen in Rosscarbery, Co. Cork, admitted at Clonakilty District Court to possession of cannabis and cultivation of a cannabis plant, although he argued that the plant was dead and was “in the rubbish” when found by gardaí.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that at 10.09pm on November 3 last year he and colleagues searched a house at the above address under warrant.

Mr Chambers was present and on entering the property gardaí found a cannabis plant on the patio. Photos were taken, as was a sample, and when the search continued gardaí found a makeshift plant-growing system in a bedroom.

The court heard Mr Chambers took responsibility for the plant and for what was found in the wardrobe. The sample from the plant was later confirmed as cannabis and while the plant was not mature, the court heard it would have been worth an estimated €800 on maturity.

Mr Chambers, 30, had 16 previous convictions, including four for misuse of cannabis. He told the court the plant was dead and “it was out in the rubbish on the patio”.

“I attempted [to grow the plant] but I abandoned it.” Mr Chambers said he had just started a new job in construction and was a qualified scaffolder.

When the judge said he would not like to employ someone in such a role if they were using drugs, Mr Chambers said: “You can’t work at heights if you smoke cannabis.”

Clear-headed

He said he had stopped using drugs in recent months and people were relying on him between now and Christmas. A father-of-four, he said: “I am clear-headed now for the first time in a long time.”

The judge sentenced him to 90 days in prison for cultivation but suspended it on conditions including that he stay off drugs and provide samples, including oral fluid samples, up to four times at the request of a senior Garda in the coming two years.

Mr Chambers received another 90-day suspended sentence for the possession charge on the same conditions.