Gardaí brought book of condolences to mother of boy who had survived horror crash

Two gardaí brought a book of condolences to the home of a mother whose 12-year-old boy had survived a horror crash, an inquest has heard.

The delivery of the book by gardaí for schoolboy Jason Hogan to the home of Gillian Hogan was one of a series of mishaps as a result of a misidentification of two males, one aged 24 and one aged 12, from the crash on September 26, 2019, that claimed two lives.

The double inquest at Ennis heard that the bodies of two men, driver Patrick Hogan (30) Brown’s Quay, Thomondgate, Limerick, and back seat passenger, Jonathan Healy (24) of Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick, were incinerated from the crash at Quinspool, Parteen, outside Limerick city, after the car became engulfed in fire following a fuel tank rupture.

However, as a result of the misidentification, the mother of the deceased Jonathan Healy, Jackie Taylor, was wrongly told that her son was being treated for his burn injuries in hospital.

She travelled first to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and then onto St James Hospital in Dublin to be with the injured patient who she believed to be her son.

In her deposition, Gillian Hogan was going to formally identify the body of her 12-year-old son Jason after a Garda request. However, she said that she received a call from her sister at lunchtime on the day to say that Jason was alive and in hospital in Dublin.

At the inquest, both families demanded answers from gardaí as to how the misidentification took place.

The late Patrick Hogan was Jason’s uncle and Patrick’s mother, Irene Hogan, asked at the inquest:

How could you mistake Jason for a fully grown man?

Irene Hogan told the coroner’s court: “It is important for the other family to know and it is important for our family to know as well how this mix-up happened.

"Jason was a child at the time and we were told he was dead."

Now 14, Jason Hogan was a front seat passenger in the car and emergency services found his injured body on the ground a number of feet away from the burning car.

A second injured passenger, Adam Carver, (20) was found in a nearby garden and both were taken by ambulance to UHL.

The bodies of Patrick Hogan and Jonathan Healy remained in the burnt-out car.

Chaotic night

Senior officer with the Limerick Fire Service, Colum McCarthy told the inquest that it was “pandemonium” at the scene and “very chaotic on the night”.

Later that day, Gillian Hogan travelled to St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

She told the inquest: “I saw Jason’s feet from outside the hospital room. I knew straight away it was him. I know his feet. I know my child.”

Jason — who was staying with relatives on the night of the crash — was put in an induced coma in hospital until early November 2019 and doesn’t remember the crash.

In her deposition, Jackie Taylor said that two gardaí told herself and Jonathan’s dad Jason that there were two deceased and two critical from the crash “and one critical was my son, Jonathan and he was in the Regional (hospital)”.

Ms Taylor said: “They let us in 20 minutes after we arrived. I said that he didn’t look like Jonathan but the doctors were convincing us that it was Jonathan as he was all swelled up. He was all covered up and Jason (Healy) was sitting down holding his hand.”

The medics transferred the patient to St James Hospital in Dublin and Ms Taylor travelled up by train.

On arrival at St James Hospital, Ms Taylor said: “I went to wait in the waiting room as the doctors wanted to speak to us. They told us everything that they were doing. They thought it was Jonathan still and so did we.”

The medics told Jackie Taylor that she could see her son before he went for a scan.

After going into his room, she told the inquest: "I lifted up the sheet at the bottom. I looked at his feet and they were small. Jonathan is a size 11.

I knew then that it wasn’t Jonathan in the bed.

Ms Taylor stated that she phoned Jason Hogan’s mother, Gillian.

She told the inquest: “I told Gillian ‘you will need to get up here to your son and I will need to get to Limerick to my son’. I knew Jonathan was deceased.”

Ms Taylor stated that Gillian Hogan had earlier that morning at UHL shown a photo of her son, Jonathan Healy, “to the doctors or the gardaí — I’m not sure which — either the Garda or the doctors told her that it was Jonathan in the bed”.

Told to go home

Jason Hogan was still being treated for his injuries at UHL at the time and Gillian Hogan said that after she showed the photo she was told “I’m very sorry there is no one here belonging to you and the best thing is to go home”.

Solicitor for Jackie Taylor, Gerard O’Neill told the inquest that “it is important for the family to know how Jonathan was listed as a survivor when he had passed away”.

Sgt Dermot Keating of Mayorstone Garda Station told the inquest that the information relayed to the families was based “on information we received in the hospital that there were two adult males being treated in the hospital”.

Insp Helen Costelloe told the inquest: “I appreciate that this is extremely traumatic. Sgt Keating and his colleagues acted on whatever information they gathered at the scene and the circumstances of the scene were absolutely chaotic.

They acted on the information they gathered.

Expert collision investigator, Sgt Kevin Burke of Henry Street Garda said that it is his belief that the black Ford Focus car was going at least twice the 50kmph speed limit for the area when it veered over to the wrong side of the road and struck the footpath.

Sgt Burke stated that the car went airborne after striking a barrier at 87kmph, stating that it was most likely that the barrier ruptured the car’s fuel tank.

In her verdict, Clare County coroner, Isobel O’Dea found that the cause of death for each deceased was in accordance with the medical evidence.

Expressing her sympathy to the families, Ms O’Dea stated: “I know today has been very traumatic for both families.”