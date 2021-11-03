Cork man accused of sexually assaulting step-daughter when she was 13

A 50-year-old Cork man appeared before the Circuit Criminal Court charged with sexually assaulting his step-daughter when she was aged 13 and he is also charged with cruelty or neglect.

The accused man appeared before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said the complainant was only 13 at the time of the 2013 charges.

Mr O’Sullivan asked for free legal aid to be extended to the appointment of a senior counsel.

Judge Boyle said: “They are serious charges involving sensitive issues. I note the relationship between the parties.”

The judge acceded to the application to provide free legal aid for senior counsel.

The charges state that on unspecified dates he sexually assaulted his step-daughter on two occasions in 2013.

The third charge states that on an unknown date between January 2013 and December 2014, having care of his step-daughter he did wilfully assault, ill-treat, neglect the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering to the child’s health and seriously affect her wellbeing contrary to the Children’s Act 2001.

The case was adjourned until February 1, 2022, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused man was remanded on continuing bail until then.

There is a prohibition against identification of the defendant as it would lead to identification of the complainant.