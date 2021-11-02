Man punched woman during fight over flat amid Christmas shoppers on busy Cork street

The 28-year-old had brought a hammer to the scene but the man he was fighting was the one who picked it up and wielded it during the fight
Garda King said the violent fight on the street occurred at a time when the city was very busy with afternoon shoppers – many of them families with children. File photo: Andy Gibson

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 17:13
Liam Heylin

Christmas shoppers were alarmed by the sight of two men out on the middle of the road in a violent afternoon fistfight where a hammer was also produced and now one of the culprits has been jailed.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of three years with half of it suspended on Edmond O’Sullivan, 30, of no fixed address and formerly of Inchera Lawn in Mahon.

Edmond O’Sullivan was caught on CCTV in what Garda Ian King described as a public display of violence in the middle of Barrack Street in Cork.

The 28-year-old had brought the hammer to the scene but then stashed it behind a parked car. The man he was fighting was the one who picked it up and wielded it during the fight.

When Edmond O’Sullivan was leaving the scene of the violent affray he saw the partner of the man he was fighting arrive on the street. He reacted by punching her once in the face, injuring her.

Arising out of the violent incident he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at a flat on the street, engaging in an affray on Barrack Street and assault causing harm to the woman who is in her 30s.

O’Sullivan was recently released from custody when a long-awaited place became available for him in a rehabilitation programme at Coolmine in Dublin.

However, when he arrived at the centre he said that he saw the woman he was accused of assaulting – as she was also rehabilitating – and he reacted by leaving the centre immediately and returning to Cork. Garda King said O’Sullivan was arrested soon afterwards and returned to custody.

Garda King said the violent fight on the street occurred between 4.30pm and 5pm on December 13 last at a time when the city was very busy with afternoon shoppers – many of them families with children.

He said the woman who was punched in the face was not involved in the previous incident and just arrived on the scene. Garda King said it was an unprovoked one-punch assault.

Long difficult background

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, said: “The defendant had a long difficult background. He is of no fixed address and is addicted to a number of substances. Not being insulting to anyone, his background in terms of his parents is that they were of no assistance to him.

“Looking at the life he had growing up it would not be any surprise to see where he ended up. He has developed addiction problems.” Judge Boyle noted from the evidence that the gardaí received numerous 999 calls about two men fighting with a hammer.

The judge also referred in her judgement to the defendant’s 11 previous convictions for burglary, two for carrying weapons, six for assault, two for assault causing harm and three for robbery.

Judge Boyle said the two men were fighting over who was entitled to stay at the particular flat on Barrack Street and it later transpired that neither of them was entitled to reside there.

Garda King previously said in relation to Edmond O’Sullivan: “He was identified as the person who started the altercation and that he assaulted (the woman) by punching her in the face, and that he smashed windows at 143 Barrack Street causing €2,500 in damage.” 

Garda King said the accused did not show much regard for people who were out and about doing Christmas shopping on the day.

