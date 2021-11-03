Two gardaí forced to self-isolate as assault accused had tested positive for Covid

A man who punched his brother's partner in the face in front of watching gardaí had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier that day, meaning both officers had to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Brian Harrington, of Farnagark in Kilbrittain, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to an assault on another member of his household in the course of what Clonakilty District Court heard was a drunken row.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that at 10.45pm on December 29 last, gardaí in Kilbrittain received a call from Harrington's brother to attend at the house and that the officers arrived there within one minute.

They saw a row in progress and both gardaí observed Harrington hit another man — later identified in court as his brother's partner — in the face.

The trio lived in the house with Harrington's mother, the judge was told.

Sgt Kelly said all present had consumed alcohol and that Brian Harrington had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier that day. The gardaí took photographs of the injured man, with Judge McNulty commenting that the pictures showed the man bleeding heavily from a wound.

The judge said:

That was not a playful puck — that was a good, old-fashioned box, causing a wound.

There was no official complaint from the injured party, with defence solicitor Myra Dinneen telling the court that he would have been present in a supporting role had he not been working.

Sgt Kelly said of the incident before the court and Harrington's positive test for Covid-19 at the time: "Both gardaí had to isolate for 14 days afterwards."

Ms Dinneen said the parties normally got on very well but that people had got "stroppy" on the night.

Harrington had seven previous convictions, the most recent in 2012, and Ms Dinneen said he worked six days a week in a specialised role as a crane operator.

For that reason, she said it would be difficult for him to conduct the 200 hours of community service in lieu of 90 days in prison first mooted by Judge McNulty.

The judge accepted the argument and said the penalty for the offence was a fine of €1,000, payable in two weeks.

He said there needed to be a cost associated with the waste of public resources by two public servants being out of duty for a fortnight and said of those living at the house in Kilbrittain: "They might all chip in."