Kerry development company manifestly trespassed on lands, judge rules

A local development company had “manifestly trespassed” when it entered into, carried out excavation works and removed ditches on private lands near Rathmore, Co Kerry, in the “strong belief” the section of farmland was part of the old Butter Road, or “highway”, between Listowel and Cork, the Circuit Civil Court in Killarney heard.

IRD Duhallow CLG, with an address at James O'Keeffe Institute, Newmarket, Co Cork, which the court was told was developing a community walkway under a department scheme, has now been given four weeks to remove a bench and a plinth and reinstate lands at Shinnagh, Rathmore.

The landowners, who objected to the removal of ditches and removal of their gate on their farm, were at one point forced to place a trailer across the land to stop further works and seek a court injunction.

Judge Terence O’Sullivan described IRD Duhallow’s approach as “outrageous” and “aggressive".

Form of duress

The only meetings held were in community settings which in itself was almost a form of duress on the individuals, the judge said.

The evidence by the development company fell far short of establishing a public right of way, he also said.

IRD Duhallow's position that "the Butter Road", an old military road, was a public right of way running "all the way" between Listowel and the Cork City Butter Museum was also called into question by the judge.

The highway was established through an act of parliament by King George II in 1747, it said, and a copy of the act was handed into court.

Judge O’Sullivan said the right of way through side gardens would come as "some surprise" to the people along the 56-mile route.

Owner of the land Antoinette O’Sullivan said machinery, including an excavator and dump truck digger, arrived and parked at the entrance to her property on Saturday, May 22.

Works started on Monday 24 on other lands, the digging up of ditches and clearing opposite their house. The next day, they received what was described as “a courtesy call” from a representative of IRD Duhallow.

A communal meeting took place at the crossroads on May 31. Ms O'Sullivan voiced concern over the safety of her children, and also raised concerns about their farm activity, insurance and anti-social behaviour.

On June 9, the machines started to dig up their ditches and took down a gate. She was in a later stage of pregnancy and approached the machine drivers. The works continued through June and on July 1, a concrete base was put down and a bench put in.

Her husband, John William O’Sullivan, said he had always loved the Shinnagh farm which his father had inherited when his aunt died.

“The dream was always to get the cattle and I have done that recently,” he said.

There had never been a public right of way through the property in his experience.

Council conducted investigation

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council John Kennelly said the council had conducted an investigation following a query from Killarney solicitor Dan O’Connor, for the plaintiffs, and the council had investigated and determined the land in question was not a public road “and is not in our charge”.

Maura Walsh, chief executive of IRD Duhallow, said the project, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme of the Department of Rural and Community Development, created accessible public walkways for the benefit of the community.

The Butter Road ran from Listowel through Castleisland, Barna Bog, Ballydesmond, Rathmore, Millstreet, onto Cork, she said.

“Our firm belief is that is a road used for hundreds of years,” she told her counsel Stephen O’Donoghue. They were careful not to keep to the original road, she said.

Cross-examined by counsel for the O’Sullivans’ Elizabeth Murphy, instructed by Dan O’Connor solicitor, Ms Walsh said this “belief” derived from historical journals and maps, such those in the Cork City Butter Museum.

“Did you get engineers to walk the lands and conduct a survey?” Ms Murphy asked. Ms Walsh said they had not engaged an engineer.

“I knew it was already used, walked, ridden by any number of people for generations,” Ms Walsh said.

Judge O’Sullivan said it would be a remarkable thing for him to create a public right of way all the way from Listowel to Cork, in line with what was being suggested by IRD Duhallow.

The evidence from Kerry County Council was this was not a public road. The defendants, without any consultation with the landowner, had sought to assert a right of way, and now found themselves in court, the judge said.

Outrageous way to proceed

In his view, it was an outrageous way to proceed, to have public meetings and get the community involved rather than approach the individual. IRD Duhallow had been an aggressive pursuance of a particular position, the judge said.

“The very least that could be done” was to approach the landowner and there might then have been a different outcome, he said.

Under the Constitution, people are entitled to property rights and to protect those property rights “even where those property rights do not suit the general community”, the judge said.

“They manifestly trespassed, they manifestly interfered with the land” he said.

The company should regret the manner in which they approached this, he added.

Legal costs are to be borne by IRD Duhallow. Judge O'Sullivan granted Ms Murphy's request to include in the costs the sum of €2,900 to cover the cost of an expert report on Butter Road.