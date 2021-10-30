Cork man arrested at Kent station with €17k worth of heroin

Accused travelled to Dublin to buy €17,000 worth of heroin but he was arrested by gardaí when he stepped off the train in Cork, court heard
Alan Morey was arraigned on the charge of having diamorphine (heroin) at Kent railway station for sale or supply on November 1, 2020, and he pleaded guilty to that charge. File picture: Andy Gibson.

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 08:00
Liam Heylin

A 32-year-old Cork man travelled to Dublin to buy €17,000 worth of heroin but he was arrested by gardaí when he stepped off the train in Cork.

This occurred one year ago at Kent railway station and now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the accused man has confessed to the crime.

Defence barrister Sinéad Behan said: “In the circumstances, I am applying for a probation report. He is under the care of Arbour House and there is a report available. He had a difficulty recently. He is on a methadone programme.

“He has previous District Court matters – nothing of particular significance.

“He went to Dublin to collect heroin. He owed a debt.” 

Judge Helen Boyle said: “I have the report from Arbour House. It is clear he has issues with addiction. A probation report would be appropriate and useful for this gentleman.” 

While a lengthy adjournment was sought, prosecution barrister Jane Hyland said the State would prefer to have the case adjourned within the present sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Boyle adjourned it until November 26, with the accused man remanded on continuing bail.

Morey, with an address at 31 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, was charged with having heroin for sale or supply on November 1, 2020, at Kent station. It was previously alleged he was caught with €17,000 worth of heroin on that date.

