'Successful' builder who fell on hard times stole digger and trailer worth €20k

A successful builder who fell on difficult times during the Covid restrictions admitted that he stole a Bobcat mini-digger and a trailer.

Keith Corcoran of Kirkwood Villas, Cobh, Co Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to two theft charges related to a total of €20,000 worth of property.

The first charge stated he committed a burglary at Rathorgan, Dungourney, Co Cork, on February 6, 2021, where he stole a Bobcat mini-digger valued €18,000. He pleaded guilty to that.

The second charge was one of theft of an Ifor Williams trailer valued €2,000 on February 6 at Rathorgan, Dungourney, and again Keith Corcoran pleaded guilty.

Defence barrister Brian Leahy asked for sentencing to be adjourned until February 2022 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“He would benefit from a probation report. He had no serious matters before the court ever and has had no engagement with the probation service and I think he would benefit from it.

“He was a successful builder before Covid hit. He went from having a very good amount of money a week to a very small amount of money,” Mr Leahy said.

Judge Helen Boyle agreed to adjourn sentencing until February 11, 2022.

The accused man was remanded on continuing bail until then.

No outline was given in court as to the background of the offences. Such an account will be given at the sentencing hearing.