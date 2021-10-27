Gardaí investigating two stabbing incidents arrest woman

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment to apparent stab wounds.
The woman is currently being held at Store Street Garda Station. Picture Denis Minihane.

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 16:05
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into two stabbing incidents in Dublin city last night.

Shortly after 8pm, Gardaí attended the scenes of incidents on Parnell Street and Henrietta Street following reports of a disturbance involving a group of men.

Their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

Both incidents are thought to be linked and a woman in her 30s was arrested as short time later.

She is currently being held at Store Street Garda Station.

