Man arrested following seizure of €304k of cocaine and cannabis

Gardaí in Wexford have made an arrest as part of the ongoing Operation Tara and the investigation into the distribution and sale of controlled drugs in the county.
On Saturday, gardaí from the detective and drug units in Gorey and Enniscorthy conducted a search of a residence in Bunclody.
Shortly after 4pm, approximately €100,000 of cannabis herb, €180,000 in cannabis resin and almost €24,000 worth of cocaine was located at the residence.
A number of mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized at the scene.
The drugs will be sent for further analysis.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is being detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station.