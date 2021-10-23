Chef charged over Ballsbridge burglary

A chef charged over a burglary at an apartment in Dublin’s Ballsbridge has been held in custody with €300 bail.

Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 17:30
Tom Tuite

On Saturday, Paul Bowes, 26, of North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, appeared at Dublin District Court.

He is accused of a burglary at Pembroke Road, Dublin 4, on Friday.

Garda Patrick Collins objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Questioned by defence solicitor Danica Kinane, he said he expected it would take eight weeks to get directions from the DPP.

He agreed it was very likely the case would proceed to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The court heard the accused had spent time in the UK and returned to Ireland looking for work, but he did not have his Personal Public Service (PPS) number.

The solicitor said he has been "sleeping rough on the streets" and lived off his savings which are running out. However, he has applied for social welfare and would look for more stable accommodation.

The solicitor argued that it could be 2024 before the case goes to trial. Refusal of bail would result in a significant period in custody on remand for her client, who had the presumption of innocence.

Judge Paul Kelly remanded him in custody with consent to bail in his bond of €300 and said he must lodge €100.

Once he takes up bail, he must sign on daily at a garda station, notify gardaí of his address within 24 hours and remain contactable on his mobile phone.

He will appear again on Tuesday.

Judge Kelly granted legal aid.

