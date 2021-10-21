Book of evidence for couple in Cork charged with rape and sexual exploitation of son, 3

A judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court will hear the case against a 51-year-old man who is accused of raping his own son in Cork and inducing the child to engage in a sexual act with a dog when he was aged three to four years old.

The defendant’s wife faces other sexual charges related to the same child.

Detective Garda Caroline Keogh served a book of evidence on the child’s mother at Cork District Court. The detective served another book on the solicitor for the boy’s father, as the defendant himself was appearing by video link from prison.

There is a prohibition order in respect of identification of the parties due to the nature of the charges.

The child’s father was previously refused bail. On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher sent him forward in custody to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. It will be a matter for that court to set a date for trial by judge and jury – possibly in 2022.

The child’s mother was sent forward for trial in respect of her charges. The child’s mother was represented by Frank Buttimer solicitor. The child’s father was represented by Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor.

Detective Garda Keogh of the Garda Protective Services Unit of Cork City arrested and charged both parents. After caution the man made no reply to his 12 charges while the woman replied: “It did not happen”, to each of her three charges after caution.

Their charges relate to a period when the child was aged between three and a four-and-a-half years old at their home in Cork city. The parties cannot be named.

Warning: Graphic content

The child’s father was charged with three counts of anally raping his son at a location in Cork on dates between September 11, 2014, and June 18, 2015. He faces two counts of sexually assaulting him in the same period and three counts of sexually exploiting his son by allowing or inducing the child to engage in a sexual act with another male.

Finally, there are two other counts of sexually exploiting his son where in one case it is alleged that he allowed or induced the child to engage in a sexual act with a female and another case where it is alleged he allowed or induced the child to engage in a sexual act with a dog.

The woman is charged with one count of sexually assaulting the child between September 11, 2013, and June 18, 2015, and with two counts of sexually exploiting the child by inducing him to engage in a sexual act with her.