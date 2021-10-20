Man charged as part of INLA drug investigation

Strand Road Police Service of Northern Ireland station in Derry (Liam McBurney/PA)

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 19:33
Dominic McGrath, PA

A 37-year-old man will appear in court in Derry in November charged with a number of drugs offences.

The man has been charged following an operation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA.

He faces three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and 12 counts of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The man will appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on November 17.

The PSNI will also prepare a report for the Public Prosecution Service in relation to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to be knowingly involved in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods.

