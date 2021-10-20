Boy who slipped as he moved between pools in Tenerife holiday complex settles case for €20k

Boy, now 14, had sued tour operator through his mother over incident that happened when he was aged eight
Boy who slipped as he moved between pools in Tenerife holiday complex settles case for €20k

The court heard the boy has been left with a small scar but has no functional problems.

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 21:14
Ann O’Loughlin

A eight-year old boy who slipped and suffered a laceration to his shin as he walked near two swimming pools in a holiday complex in Tenerife has settled his High Court action for €20,000.

Edward D’Arcy, of Beechfield Estate, Castaheany, Dublin, had through his mother Veronica D’Arcy, sued the tour operator Adehy Limited, trading as Falcon Travel Shop.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told that Edward and his family were on the twelfth day of their two-week package holiday in Tenerife when the accident happened in July 2015. 

The boy was crossing an area between the infants' pool and another pool when he slipped, falling forward, and his right shin hit the nosing of the step to the infants' pool.

It was claimed water had been walked out of the two pools by other people moving between the pools and that tiles in the area of the accident were allegedly inappropriate.

A full defence was filed in the case where all the claims were denied and it was contended that the tiles in the pool area were appropriate and the child’s slip was simply an unfortunate accident.

Edward was brought to a medical clinic in Tenerife where his wound was cleaned and dressed. 

On his return to Ireland, he attended hospital and the wound was successfully treated conservatively and took about two months to heal.

The court heard the boy has been left with a small scar but has no functional problems.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Simons noted the potential issue in relation to liability in the case and said the boy, who is now almost 14 years of age, had made a good recovery. 

The scar, the judge said, was minor and in a location which was not obvious.

More in this section

Solicitor Ammi Burke challenges WRC's handling of her unfair dismissal case Solicitor Ammi Burke challenges WRC's handling of her unfair dismissal case
Cork takeaway owner fined for giving job to worker without employment permit Cork takeaway owner fined for giving job to worker without employment permit
Clare man accused of coercive control and false imprisonment of ex-wife Clare man accused of coercive control and false imprisonment of ex-wife
#Courts
Lisa Smith court case

'Absolutely gigantic' amount of disclosure ahead of trial of Lisa Smith

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

  • 12
  • 19
  • 21
  • 33
  • 44
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices