'Reckless' gold dealer bought and sold stolen All-Ireland medal

1987 medal, won by former Meath footballer Martin O'Connell, was taken, with other items, from his parents home on November 17, 2020
'Reckless' gold dealer bought and sold stolen All-Ireland medal

Court heard John Peddubriwny, 69, worked as a 'gold scrapper' on Dublin's Francis Street.

Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 15:59
Tom Tuite

A "reckless" gold dealer, who bought and sold a stolen an All-Ireland winner's medal, had been remanded on bail pending sentence.

John Peddubriwny, 69, of Camac Park, Bluebell, Dublin, pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property on Tuesday.

It follows an investigation after the 1987 medal, won by former Meath footballer Martin O'Connell, was taken with other items from his parents home on November 17, 2020.

Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned sentencing Peddubriwny at Dublin District Court for a probation report to be drafted.

The court heard he worked as a "gold scrapper" on Dublin's Francis Street.

Peddubriwny received a call from a man who told him he had "gold for sale", and they met on November 18.

He weighed and then bought the All-Ireland medal and other gold jewellery: an elderly woman’s wedding band, a chain and a jubilee medal, worth about €1,000.

He paid €571 for them at a rate of €15 per gramme and then supplied them to another gold trader for €18.36 a gramme.

The other gold items were melted down.

Media coverage

But the second gold dealer became aware of media coverage of the theft and spared the All Ireland medal, which has been recovered.

Pleading for leniency, his barrister said his client was from England originally but has lived in Ireland for 13 years. As a result, he was not aware of the significance of the GAA medal.

He had no previous criminal convictions and had set up the business with his brother, who later died. The defence said the person who contacted him had claimed to be a friend of his brother.

Counsel asked the judge to credit Peddubriwny for his guilty plea, co-operation and admissions when interviewed at Kells Garda Station.

The offence was caused by recklessness. Peddubriwny, a carer for his wife, is unlikely to come before the courts again and no longer works in the gold business, the defence said.

He also wished to visit family members in Australia and America during his retirement, his barrister submitted.

Peddubriwny was remorseful and saddened for the victim, Judge Kelly noted. The case resumes in December.

More in this section

Michael Quinn2 Anti-lockdown protester jailed for 'cowardly' assault of Izzy Kamikaze
CAITLIN TWOMEY; MICHELLE TWOMEY; CUMH apologises as Cork girl, 9, settles birth injury case
FILE PHOTO Responding to a report from the Garda Inspectorate, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the Garda Anti Corruptio Man, 30s, arrested following €100k cannabis seizure in Kildare
#Courts
'Reckless' gold dealer bought and sold stolen All-Ireland medal

Women 'waddled' out of Cork shop with stolen champagne and prosecco under their skirts

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices