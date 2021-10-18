Man, 30s, arrested following €100k cannabis seizure in Kildare

Gardaí in Kildare have made an arrest after seizing cannabis herb earlier this month.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from Naas discovered cannabis herb worth €100,000 while carrying out a search of a van which had been stolen from Allenwood on October 9.

The drugs seized from the vehicle were sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland and the van was technically examined by local scenes of crime officers.

A follow-up operation today by investigating gardaí resulted in the arrest of a man, aged in his 30s, in Co Kildare.

The man is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing.