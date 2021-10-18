Cork man accused of holding knife to taxi driver in attempted robbery

A Cork man allegedly held a knife to a taxi driver in an attempted robbery and now bail has been refused as evidence emerged of the accused man’s €100-a-day heroin addiction.

William Cambridge, 32, is charged with attempted robbery of the driver on Wednesday, October 13.

Garda Keith Shire said William Cambridge was arrested at 11.30am on Saturday October 16 at Mayfield Garda Station and before 2pm he was charged with attempted robbery.

Cautioned about making a reply, Cambridge made no reply to the charge.

Garda objection to bail

Garda Shire said gardaí were objecting to bail being granted to the accused.

“This matter relates to an attempted robbery of a taxi driver at knifepoint. He allegedly threatened the driver with a knife. There is very strong evidence. The accused was captured on CCTV.

“The driver picked up a fare at Sun Cabs in Mayfield, where there is very high quality CCTV. He was wearing very distinctive clothing.

“Later at Assumption Road a male was seen on CCTV running from the direction of the taxi – a short distance away – and discarding a jacket worn during the incident.

“We are highly concerned about his very unstructured lifestyle at the moment. He admits a very heavy heroin addiction at the moment. He began taking it eight months earlier and is using €100 worth per day. He would have difficulty remembering events and having control of his actions.

“He is not currently employed. He has no means of funding this habit. Gardaí believe he would commit crime to fund this habit,” Garda Shire said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the Director of Public Prosecutions would have to give directions in the case and that would take months, and that if Cambridge failed to get bail he would end up in jail throughout that period.

Drug rehabilitation programme

Cambridge who is formerly of Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork, said he had been waiting to get on to a drug rehabilitation programme and was finally about to start on one on Tuesday.

The defendant’s mother said her son needed help to address his drug problem.

Cambridge said under cross-examination, “I am three days clean. My last smoke was eight o’clock on Friday night.”

Mr Buttimer said it was clearly a case for a remand on bail with conditions.

Sgt Lyons said it was a case for a remand in custody.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This is a very serious charge. On top of that, he has an addiction which he accepts.”

The judge remanded him in custody for a week and said the man needed treatment in prison.