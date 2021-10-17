Court appearance for teenager after Dublin robbery and assault

The assault took place last night in St Stephen's Green. 
Court appearance for teenager after Dublin robbery and assault

The teenager was arrested and detained today and is due in court tomorrow in connection with the assault. 

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 19:14
Ciarán Sunderland

A man in his late teens been charged in connection with a robbery and assault that happened in St Stephen's Green in Dublin yesterday.

Shortly after 1am on October 16, a man who was out walking was attacked, and a number of his possessions were taken.

The victim was taken to St James Hospital in an ambulance for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.

Later that night a person was arrested in the Fitzwilliam Street area and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station on suspicion of assault and robbery.

He has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The stolen property has since been recovered and returned, and the teenager is due in court tomorrow charged in connection with the attack.

