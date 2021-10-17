Court appearance for teenager after Dublin robbery and assault

A man in his late teens been charged in connection with a robbery and assault that happened in St Stephen's Green in Dublin yesterday.
Shortly after 1am on October 16, a man who was out walking was attacked, and a number of his possessions were taken.
The victim was taken to St James Hospital in an ambulance for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.
Later that night a person was arrested in the Fitzwilliam Street area and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station on suspicion of assault and robbery.
He has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The stolen property has since been recovered and returned, and the teenager is due in court tomorrow charged in connection with the attack.