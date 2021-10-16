Man arrested as suspected drugs and two air guns seized in Clare 

A man has been arrested after two air guns and suspected cocaine was seized in Co Clare.
The suspected drugs that were seized this morning and have an estimated value of €35,000.
The seizure was carried out as part of Operation Tara in the west Clare region.
The search saw the drugs seized along with one air rifle and one air gun.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí in connection with the seizure and is currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.
The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis, gardaí said, adding that investigations are ongoing.