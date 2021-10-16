Man arrested as suspected drugs and two air guns seized in Clare 

The suspected drugs that were seized this morning and have an estimated value of €35,000.
The seizure was carried out as part of Operation Tara in the west Clare region.

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 14:11
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after two air guns and suspected cocaine was seized in Co Clare.

The search saw the drugs seized along with one air rifle and one air gun.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí in connection with the seizure and is currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis, gardaí said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

