Man sustained chipped teeth in row over borrowed tools

A man threw three bolts into the face of another man following a row over the borrowing of tools, damaging his teeth and causing cuts and bruises.

Peter Balogh, of 12 The Mews, Weatherton, Bandon, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to assault causing harm to the man in the incident which occurred earlier this year.

Bandon District Court heard that at approximately 6pm on March 8 last the injured party called to Balogh at a place where he was working as he had previously lent him some tools.

Sgt Trish O'Sullivan told Judge James McNulty that the injured party had previously attempted to have the tools returned without success and that on this occasion an "exchange of words" took place.

The injured party took a generator belonging to him and sat in his car, at which point Balogh opened the door and threw three bolts associated with the generator at the other man, hitting him in the face.

It resulted in a cut lip, chipped teeth and a cut around his left eye.

Sgt O'Sullivan told the court the incident resulted in the man needing urgent dental care for four front teeth over a number of months and a mark near his eye. She said the teeth had been chipped rather than broken in the incident.

The court heard that an invitation to provide a victim impact statement was to be extended to the injured party and Judge McNulty said he was postponing the issue of penalty until that was provided.

The court heard Balogh had no previous convictions.

The matter will next come before the court on November 12.