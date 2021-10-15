Man threatened to kill ex-partner and punched her in front of their daughter, Cork court hears

A man who threatened to kill his ex-partner, punched her in front of their young daughter, and spat at her, was warned by a judge in Cork that his crimes warrant a custodial sentence.

“That might be the only way to stop his reoffending and let this lady get some sleep at night,” Judge Alec Gabbett said.

Midleton District Court heard that the victim called to Midleton Garda Station on September 6 alleging that the defendant had threatened to kill her.

The threats to kill the victim and her family began in March and were an attempt to make her want to kill herself, the victim believed.

He also punched her in the arm in front of their young daughter and spat at her. The defendant allegedly told her that ‘she’d go missing’.

The court heard that the defendant admitted sending threatening messages and admitted assault.

A Safety protection order had been granted on December 18, 2020 for three years.

Judge Gabbett said that the safety order had been granted by a judge for a reason, either because he had been violent or had been shouting and screaming.

Solicitor Don Ryan said that his client had some behavioural issues but had gone to see an anger management consultant to address this.

He said that the couple had been together for three years and had one child.

The 25-year-old defendant was having “issues with access to his child”, but he has now started the process of getting parental access.

“He is also seeing a psychiatrist and he’s on medication to treat a panic disorder, an anxiety disorder, and depression.

“He had ongoing issues related directly or indirectly to the breakup of his relationship and access to his daughter,” Mr Ryan said.

But Judge Gabbett said: “There are lots of people with anxiety who don’t beat up their partners. It is important that we get a probation report while we wait for the victim impact statement.

“The charges are very serious. Punching is very serious and spitting is very serious. Disregard for a court order and assault are very serious. I appreciate he has an anxiety disorder but that is not an excuse to assault someone.

“These are situations that warrant a custodial sentence. That might be the only way to stop his reoffending and let this lady get some sleep at night.”

The case was adjourned until December 9 while the court waits for a victim impact statement and a probation report.