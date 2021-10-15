Cork heroin addict caught with stolen electric scooter denied bail

Daniel Heaphy of 12 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was caught in possession of the stolen scooter on Wednesday, October 13, at Millerd Street, Cork, a short time after it was reported stolen
As he refused to grant bail to Daniel Heaphey, Judge Olann Kelleher said: 'I am sorry to hear from him that he is a heroin addict.'

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a 31-year-old heroin addict caught with a stolen sit-on electric scooter in Cork.

Garda Eoin Harrington objected to bail being granted to Daniel Heaphy of 12 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork.

The garda alleged that Heaphy was caught in possession of the stolen scooter on Wednesday, October 13, at Millerd Street, Cork, a short time after it was reported stolen.

The defendant was charged with handling the stolen property – namely a red and silver sit-on electric scooter – at that time and place.

“He told me he is presently taking heroin and that this offence relates to feeding his habit. The fear is that if granted bail he would commit further offences,” Garda Harrington said.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke called on the accused to give evidence in support of his bail application.

Heaphy said he was living with his partner and children and that he would definitely turn up if he was granted bail.

As he refused to grant bail, Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I am sorry to hear from him that he is a heroin addict.” 

The accused man was remanded in custody until October 21 to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions in the case.

#CourtsPlace: Cork
Parents forced into court action for daughter with autism left in emergency ward for 50 days

