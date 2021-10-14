Couple accused of abducting their child ordered to stay drug and alcohol-free on bail

A mother and father accused of abducting their child have been released on bail with strict conditions and must remain drug and alcohol-free.

They appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today. Gardaí objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

The court heard the child is in the care of another family member.

Gardaí said the pair, aged in their thirties, had been caught red-handed. The court heard they were witnessed by a family member leaving the scene earlier this week.

They had an access arrangement prior to the alleged kidnapping.

Gardaí had concerns that they lived close to the child, and there could be a recurrence. It was alleged both told gardaí they intended to leave the jurisdiction.

They allegedly made admissions when interviewed at a Dublin garda station. The man and woman cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions.

Judge Kelly heard that gardaí wanted conditions to not live in the same county as their child if the court granted bail. Questioned by defence solicitor Niall O'Connor, it was accepted they did not have a history of failing to appear in court.

The solicitor said there were agreeable to residing at a homeless hostel in Dublin and not contacting the child. However, Judge Kelly needed to know where they would be living day-to-day before she granted bail.

That would not be the case if they were relying on hostel accommodation, she said. She agreed to allow them to reside at their home address, but she warned they must obey several conditions.

Bail conditions

They have to sign on daily at their local garda station, provide their phone numbers and remain contactable at all times, and have no contact directly or indirectly with the child or any witness in the proceedings, The couple must not go near the child's home and were warned to remain drug and alcohol-free.

They spoke briefly during the hearing. The woman said: "I do yeah, " and her partner replied "yes" as the judge asked if they understood the conditions.

She ordered them to appear again in court on November 11 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Mr O’Connor said they were unemployed and of limited means. Judge Kelly grant legal aid.