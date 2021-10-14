Man and woman due in court over Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert

Two adults who were arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 Non-Fatal offences Against The Person Act, 1997 have been charged.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 08:09
Maeve Lee

Two adults are due to appear in court this morning following a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert which was stood down on Tuesday.

The two adults, a man and a woman aged in their 30s who were arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 Non-Fatal offences Against The Person Act, 1997 have been charged.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30 a.m.

A CRI alert had been issued after the child, 2, had been reported missing.

The alert was stood down after the child was located safe and well.

