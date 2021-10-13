Two arrested after gardaí seize firearm in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after a firearm was seized by gardaí in Dublin.
The seizure occurred after gardaí said a vehicle was abandoned on the N2 underpass in Finglas at the M50 junction heading towards city centre.
In a follow-up search two men, aged 33 and 20, were arrested a short distance away. Gardaí said a firearm was recovered.
Both men were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda station were they are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this car, a black Volkswagen Golf, that was abandoned on the underpass on the N2 to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling along the N2 towards city centre between 11.45am this morning and 12.15pm this afternoon and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.