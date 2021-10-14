Gardaí investigating feud allege man was carrying slash-hook in Cork city centre

The man was arrested as part of an investigation into a serious feud between the McDonagh and Keenan families in Cork city where gunshots were discharged
Gardaí investigating feud allege man was carrying slash-hook in Cork city centre

An armed response team at the Cork District Court on Anglesea street last May when five people were charged. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 06:23
Liam Heylin

A man allegedly carrying a slash-hook when he got out of a car in Cork city in May was arrested as part of an investigation into a serious feud between the McDonagh and Keenan families in Cork city where gunshots were discharged.

Now at Cork District Court Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the case against Jim McDonagh could be heard at district court level.

After hearing an outline of the alleged facts, Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

“Gardaí were investigating a very serious incident in Mahon. The defendant was allegedly seen on Oliver Plunkett Street and it was believed that he was party to the dispute.

“He was seen exiting a vehicle and was allegedly found in possession of a slash-hook,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Solicitor, Vicky Buckley, applied for an adjournment of the case for the accused to decide if he was pleading guilty or not guilty.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until October 27 for that purpose. The case will be further adjourned for hearing if he pleads not guilty.

23-year-old Jim McDonagh of Nashe’s Boreen, Cork, is charged with possession of a weapon.

When the case first came before the court at the height of the investigation into the dispute in Mahon, Ms Buckley said the accused did not attempt to flee the scene and was not caught with any weapon.

Read More

Gardaí fear escalation of Cork feud as five people are charged

More in this section

Waterford woman charged with manslaughter of her newborn first denied having given birth Waterford woman charged with manslaughter of her newborn first denied having given birth
Men racially abused staff at Ballincollig takeaway Men racially abused staff at Ballincollig takeaway
Man accused of raping his sister in Cork told gardaí 'I never had sex with her' Man accused of raping his sister in Cork told gardaí 'I never had sex with her'
#CourtsFeudshootingslash-hookPlace: MahonPlace: Cork
Gardaí investigating feud allege man was carrying slash-hook in Cork city centre

Two arrested after gardaí seize firearm in Dublin

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices