Men racially abused staff at Ballincollig takeaway

Staff at a takeaway in Ballincollig were racially abused by two men and now the second man involved in the verbal insults has been jailed.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that in fairness to staff at the premises they had no wish to make a complaint against the two men – they simply wanted them to leave.

Sgt Lyons said the duo agreed to leave the scene for gardaí but returned to carry out the same behaviour 10 minutes later.

Dylan Jackson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to his part in the incident. He admitted being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. The prosecution agreed to strike out a charge of failing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed.

The incident happened at Lennox’s in Ballincollig, Cork, shortly before 11pm on July 27, 2020.

Sgt Lyons said Dylan Jackson and another man – who was previously jailed for his part in the incident – went to the counter of the premises.

“Both males were abusive to staff, including racial abuse,” the sergeant said, adding that when directed to leave Lennox’s the two men did go but 10 minutes later there was a report to gardaí they were back causing a nuisance in the same manner again.

Four previous convictions

Dylan Jackson had four previous convictions for being drunk and a danger, one for engaging in threatening behaviour and one for failing to leave the scene of a disturbance.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said, “He is a 23-year-old man. He has been before the court a number of times in recent years. He has a significant history of family difficulties. He has been homeless for a time in the city centre.

“He apologises for his behaviour. He had difficulties with alcohol and cannabis for quite some time. He is doing well in custody at the moment.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a fine of €200 or five days in default of payment for the drunkenness and Jackson was jailed for two months for the threatening behaviour.