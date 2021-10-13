Cork man told wife: 'I’d bate the shit out of you if you were a man', court hears

'He called me a fat, ugly thing, a retard and a spastic – over a picture that wasn’t even there,' woman testified at in-camera sitting of Cork District Court
Cork man told wife: 'I’d bate the shit out of you if you were a man', court hears

Judge Olann Kelleher said regarding the allegation of breaching a protection order, he was not satisfied the evidence reach the threshold to convict so he dismissed the case.

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 09:30
Liam Heylin

A Cork woman claimed her husband put her in fear by calling her names and shouting at her – “I’d bate the shit out of you if you were a man.” 

The woman, who is in her 30s, also said the defendant blamed her for tearing up a family photograph in the kitchen that she said was not even in the room.

“He called me a fat, ugly thing, a retard and a spastic – over a picture that wasn’t even there,” she testified at an in-camera sitting of Cork District Court.

The defendant denied a charge of breaching a protection order by putting her in fear.

“There was froth coming out of his mouth and he was saying I hope you drop dead,” the complainant said.

Defendant's evidence

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan called the defendant to give evidence in the case.

The defendant said: “I am not saying there was choice words – there was, on both sides. We are both adults.” 

He also said he knew about domestic violence because his mother and sister had suffered from it and he said: “I would never lay a hand on a woman.” He repeated: “We had verbals.” 

There was evidence two of their children suffered from autism. The defendant said he was denied access to them. His wife denied this. She agreed the children needed to see their father and she was not denying access to the children.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he had a lot sympathy for both parties as they were both under enormous pressure. Regarding the allegation of breaching the protection order by putting her in fear, the judge said he was not satisfied the evidence reach the threshold to convict so he dismissed the charge.

Noting that the parties were living apart since the disputed incident at the end of April, the judge remarked: “These people are doing their best for their children.” 

The woman who made the complaint thanked the judge.

