Corkman faces drug-dealing charge after €18k cocaine seizure

€18,000 worth of cocaine was seized during the weekend search of a house in Cork city by drugs squad gardaí.

Garda Paul Delaney of the Mayfield divisional drugs unit arrested 21-year-old Jake O’Sullivan and brought him before Cork District Court.

Garda Delaney charged O’Sullivan with possession of cocaine and having the cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply to others at his home at Fairfield Road, Farranree, Cork, on Saturday evening, October 9. The young man was also charged with having a small amount of cannabis for his own use.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said there was a garda objection to the accused being released on bail.

One of the grounds for that objection was the seriousness of the cocaine supply charge as it related to the alleged seizure of €18,000 worth of the illegal drug.

It was alleged that gardaí with a warrant searched the defendant’s family home. The evidence was that Jake O’Sullivan was in his bedroom at the time and that the drugs and various related items were found in this room.

“By his own admission, Jake O’Sullivan is addicted to cocaine. If granted bail I believe he will commit further more serious offences,” Garda Delaney said.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, suggested that the defendant was co-operative with the search and so forth. Garda Delaney agreed: “No, there were no issues at all. There were no difficulties during the time of his detention.”

Mr Collins-Daly said the young man gave explanations about his addiction and he said that previously things had been spiralling out of control and he had been avoiding reality. “But he is back at home now on the proviso that he deals with his addiction,” the solicitor said.

Mr Collins-Daly asked if the gardaí would be satisfied with the accused being granted bail on conditions. Garda Delaney said they would not, because of the seriousness of the offence.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until October 18.

The adjournment was to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions. O’Sullivan’s next court appearance will be by way of video link from prison.