Man arrested following seizure of €137k worth of drugs and cash

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €1203,000 worth of drugs and €14,000 worth of cash in Dublin yesterday evening.
At approximately 6pm, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station, with assistance from the Divisional Crime Task Force, conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Ringsend in Dublin 4.
The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara, the force's ongoing anti-drugs strategy which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.
During the course of their search, gardaí seized cannabis resin valued at €30,000; cannabis herb valued at €30,000; Xanax tablets valued at €40,000; Diazepam tablets valued at €20,000, and cocaine valued at €3,000.
Cash to the value of €14,000 was also uncovered and seized.
One man, aged in his 50s, was then arrested and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
A garda spokesperson said all of the drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and that investigations are ongoing.