Man who defaced Collins mural in West Cork faces jail over spate of offences

A man who defaced a Michael Collins mural in Clonakilty in West Cork during a spate of recent offending could face up to 10 months in prison.

Marlon Corrigan, 26, who had been living at the Nordav Guesthouse, Tawnies in Clonakilty, had previously pleaded guilty to all charges against him. This included the spate of criminal damage incidents in the West Cork town and two assaults, including one in which a Stanley blade was produced.

One of the criminal damage charges to which he pleaded guilty related to an extensive mural at Kent St in the town, which was completed this year and which marks a number of historical events, including a depiction of Michael Collins.

The mural was defaced with silver spray paint, an act which drew swift condemnation from local TD Christopher O’Sullivan and representatives of Michael Collins House. It was sprayed over with the tag CO2K in large lettering, but has since been repainted.

The criminal damage incidents were carried out between August 31 and September 1, and between September 8 and September 13, and included damage to the front of a wine bar and to an undertakers.

Assaults

The two assaults in Clonakilty took place on June 19 last, one against a man in which the blade was produced, and another against a woman.

Judge McNulty said that by the time of the assaults in Clonakilty, Corrigan had been treated leniently by the court just weeks before, receiving the benefit of the Probation Act for a Section 3 Assault.

The case had come before Judge McNulty on Tuesday last, when he indicated likely prison sentence totalling 12 months.

In Bandon District Court on Friday, he said two four-month sentences would still apply regarding the two assaults, and that he would moderate the eight-month sentence proposed for the criminal damage offences down to six months, with conviction on a sample of five counts of criminal damage, rather than all 11.

He said the four and six-month sentences would need to be served consecutively in the event of Corrigan going to prison as the criminal damage incidents took place while he was on bail.

However, the judge said Corrigan could appeal the severity of the sentence, on his own bond of €100, no cash required, but there would be specific conditions he would need to adhere to while awaiting any appeal.

Supervision

Those are that he remains under the supervision of his family, that he take his prescribed medication and that his family supervise this, and that with the support of his parents he engages with a psychiatrist who specialises in autism and Asperger's syndrome.

Corrigan's solicitor, Flor Murphy, told the court that the accused had struggled at school "big time" and that his gifts lay in art and other areas. He told the court the autism diagnosis came when Corrigan, who is originally from Dublin, was living in South Africa in 2019.

Judge McNulty noted that Corrigan's mother, in correspondence, had expressed unhappiness with the level of supports and medical care available in this country.

"Sadly, the resources in our own health service are stretched, and that's putting it mildly," the judge said. "This man has to go private."

The judge also requested a formal IQ assessment so as to better direct any supports Corrigan may need and he noted the family had already sourced therapeutic counselling for him. Through his GP, Corrigan is also to be referred to West Cork Mental Health Services.

Three remaining minor theft charges were taken into consideration.