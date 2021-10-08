Man arrested in Cork on money laundering charges

A Dubliner was arrested in Cork and charged with money-laundering in respect of a sum of cash of more than €3,000.

Garda Conor Cronin arrested Paul Geraghty and brought him before Cork District Court in custody. However, there was no Garda objection to the accused being remanded on bail on the charge.

Garda Cronin said he arrested, charged and cautioned the accused. Geraghty, 35, made no reply to the money-laundering charge.

The charge states that on Tuesday, October 5, at Bridewell Garda Station, in relation to property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €3,315, he was involved in concealing or disguising the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement or ownership of the property, contrary to Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Sergeant John Kelleher said while there was no objection to bail the State was applying for certain conditions. Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said there was no objection to any of the conditions.

Paul Geraghty is required to reside at 23 Swan Grove, Ranelagh, Dublin, stay out of Co Cork, except for legal appointments, sign on at Rathmines Garda Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and provide a mobile phone number at which he can be contacted by gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until December 8 for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Burke asked for free legal aid to be granted in the case on the basis that the accused man was on a disability benefit. Judge Kelleher acceded to that application.