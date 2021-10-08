Five arrested after investigation into suspected abuses of welfare fraud

Five people have been arrested in a multi-agency operation following an investigation into suspected cases of social welfare fraud.
Gardaí said that the operation arose "from ongoing multi-agency cooperation between the Departments (Workplace Relations Commission and the Department of Social Protection) which identified suspected abuses of Department of Social Welfare and Social Welfare fraud".
The operation, led by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), targeted business premises in the Tullamore area and took place yesterday.
It involved officers from GNIB, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Department of Social Protection.
They searched 22 separate business premises in unannounced inspections and five men, aged from 38 to 47-years-old, were arrested.
The five arrests relate to offences contrary to Section 12 of the Immigration Act, 2004 and Section 2(1) of The Employment Permits Act 2003.
All five men were charged with these offences and bailed to appear before Tullamore District Court on October 13, 2021.
Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.