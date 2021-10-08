Two men arrested following €1.18m cannabis seizure in Kilkenny

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €1.18m worth of cannabis in Kilkenny.
Revenue officers said they located 59kgs of the drugs at an undisclosed location in Kilkenny as part of an operation targeting an organised crime gang the county.
A spokesperson for Revenue said the seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.
Two men – one in his 20s and the other in his 40s – were arrested by gardaí in connection with the seizure.
Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kilkenny Garda Station.
Gardaí said their investigations were ongoing.
A Revenue spokesperson said Thursday's operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295