Man avoids jail for illegal fishing at Cork river 

A man emerged from a Cork court with his once confiscated fishing tackle, having avoided jail for illegal fishing.

In April, Keith O'Shea, formerly of 9 Gleann Dara Green, Grenagh, had been convicted in his absence of using a stroke haul, possession of a stroke haul, and obstructing a fisheries officer.

He had been caught using the stroke haul — an illegal fishing implement — to catch sea trout in Midleton river when it was illegal to fish there.

A stroke haul is a form of fishing tackle that has three hooks on the end of a fishing line with a weight. The hooks can be used to impale passing fish.

When he was approached by a fisheries officer, he gave a fake fishing safe pass.

O'Shea appeared before Midleton District Court today on a bench warrant, after he failed to appear for court when he was convicted.

Solicitor Ken Murray said that his client had left school early. He had enrolled in the army and later worked at a multinational tech firm, where he "did very well".

But he then became addicted to drugs and alcohol "in a very serious fashion", Mr Murray said.

His 40 driving offences occurred during this addiction, when he was trying to feed his habit, Mr Murray said.

But the defendant "always loved fishing", which became a respite from his chaotic life.

Obstructing the fisheries officer on the day only happened because he was missing his safe pass card, the court heard.

"But there was no violence, he made no threats against the fishery officer," Mr Murray said.

"Because his life was in chaos, he went into rehab.

“He moved to County Kilkenny, where he is in a relationship.

"He's in drug treatment in Waterford; this is his week 16 of clean urine.

"He's not drinking and he's living a very, very quiet life."

Although O'Shea's not working, his previous employer has given a commitment to employ him again, "if he gets his act together", Mr Murray said.

Judge Joanne Carroll said that although the convictions were very serious, she was pleased that O'Shea had been free of intoxicants and was, hopefully, on his way to residential treatment.

Both stroke-haul charges carry maximum penalties of a €2,000 fine and/or six months in prison.

The court heard that O'Shea had two previous fishery convictions. The most recent was in 2015, for a similar offence of having control of a stroke haul.

He was given 150 hours of community service then.

O’Shea also had 54 non-fishery offences, 40 of which were road-traffic offences, two were for theft, six were for public order, one was for assault, and one was for criminal damage, the court heard.

He had 12 suspended sentences between 2012 and 2019, but these were for non-fishery offences and this new offence would not trigger any previous suspended sentences, the court heard.

Judge Carroll sentenced him to two months in jail, but suspended that sentence for 12 months for using the stroke haul, while taking the obstruction charge into account.

Judge Carroll also gave him a probation bond for possession of the stroke haul for 12 months.

After O'Shea successfully applied to have his fishing tackle returned, Judge Carroll said: "I hope you're a man of your word and you will only use this for lawful purposes in future."