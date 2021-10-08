Corkman admits to having child abuse images and videos

The charge states that on January 24 at his home he did knowingly have in his possession, 24 picture and video files defined as child pornography
Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and said the reporting restrictions were still in place. File photo: Dan Linehan

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 06:54
Liam Heylin

A 49-year-old man signed a plea of guilty to a charge of having picture and video files of child pornography at his home in County Cork in January.

Unusually for charges of this kind there are presently reporting restrictions on identifying the accused man.

The accused signed a plea of guilty at Cork District Court. Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and said the reporting restrictions were still in place.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, the case was sent forward to the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing on October 27.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, asked for free legal aid to represent the accused and for a barrister to represent the defendant in the circuit court. Judge Kelleher acceded to that application.

No evidence has been outlined so far at the district court. It is anticipated that this will be done when the case comes up for sentencing.

