Man accused of raping son in Cork and forcing him to have sex with dog gets book of evidence

A book of evidence is to be served in a fortnight on a 51-year-old man who is accused of raping his own son and inducing the child to engage in a sexual act with a dog when he was aged three to four years old.

The man appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison on a variety of charges.

He was refused bail last month when he was brought before the district court on the charges. His solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the man was due to appeal the bail refusal to the High Court in Dublin.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody until October 21 for service of the book of evidence. If the High Court does grant bail the accused man will be obliged to come to court himself on that date.

The defendant’s wife was granted bail when first brought to Cork District Court and had her case adjourned until the same date. She faces other related sexual charges.

Detective Garda Caroline Keogh of the Garda Protective Services Unit of Cork City arrested and charged both parents. After caution the man made no reply to his 12 charges while the woman replied, “It did not happen”, to each of her three charges after caution.

Their charges relate to a period when the child was aged between three and four-and-a-half-years-old at their home in Cork city. The parties cannot be named.

Warning: Graphic content

The child’s father was charged with three counts of anally raping his son at a location in Cork on dates between September 11, 2014, and June 18, 2015. He faces two counts of sexually assaulting him in the same period and three counts of sexually exploiting his son by allowing or inducing the child to engage in a sexual act with another male.

Finally, there are two other counts of sexually exploiting his son where in one case it is alleged that he allowed or induced the child to engage in a sexual act with a female and another case where it is alleged he allowed or induced the child to engage in a sexual act with a dog.

In another case against same defendant there are charges of having heroin and possession for sale or supply.

The woman is charged with one count of sexually assaulting the child between September 11, 2013, and June 18, 2015, and with two counts of sexually exploiting the child by inducing him to engage in a sexual act with her.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment for both accused at the Central Criminal Court. Solicitors, Diarmuid Kelleher and Frank Buttimer said, on behalf of the man and the woman respectively, that they would not be signing guilty pleas.

Det. Garda Keogh said that gardaí were objecting to bail for the man due to the seriousness of the charges and the penalties they carried including imprisonment for up to life while she also believed he was a flight risk as he was a non-national who had no family ties to Ireland.