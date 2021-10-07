Man barricaded himself in bedroom as gardaí investigated domestic violence complaint

The cases faced by the defendant were extremely serious as they consisted of three incidents of violently resisting arrest, said the judge
Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total jail term of five months on the accused.

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Liam Heylin

A Cork man barricaded himself into an upstairs bedroom when gardaí arrived to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the cases faced by the defendant at Cork District Court were extremely serious as they consisted of three incidents of violently resisting arrest.

Judge Kelleher said: “In one case, he barricaded himself in a bedroom. In another, he took a bottle to a guard and, in another, he made a threat to a guard, saying, ‘I will do time for you’.” 

The young man pleaded with the judge through solicitor Frank Buttimer not to impose a jail term.

Judge Kelleher declined that application and imposed a total jail term of five months on the accused.

The most recent incident occurred at 1.20am on February 7. Gardaí arrived to find him in the hallway of the family home roaring and shouting. He fled to the rear of the house and gardaí went after him.

The accused put his back up against the kitchen door and tried to prevent officers from coming into the kitchen. When they did manage to get into the room, he picked up a bottle from the kitchen table.

'He tried to lash out'

“He was prevented from striking the guard and was moved from the kitchen to the hall. He did not co-operate and he tried to lash out,” said Sergeant Gearóid Davis.

At 4.30am on April 15, 2020, gardaí were called to the same house and were invited into the property by the defendant’s mother.

“He barricaded himself into an upstairs bedroom. Gardaí forced their way in and he was violent to the guards when they went to arrest him.

“On October 20, 2019, at 2.10am, he was banging on the front door of the family home in a highly intoxicated condition. He told one of the guards, ‘I will do time for you'. He also threw his arms forward in an effort to prevent himself being handcuffed,” said Det Sgt Davis.

In one further incident that occurred before this in December 2018, he came to the attention of gardaí in the general area and said, “fuck you, I will burn your house down, you fucking prick”. 

Mr Buttimer said the defendant was having difficulties with alcohol during this period. 

“When he is not drinking he is the easiest person in the world but when he is drinking he is volatile and difficult,” said the solicitor.

Organisation: Cork District Court
