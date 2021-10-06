Man with no memory of incident fined for trying to head-butt garda at bookies in Cork

The court heard the man "resisted arrest" and "throwing his head back, narrowly missing the guard’s face"
Judge Kelleher fined him €300 for obstruction and €100 each for being threatening and for being drunk and a danger. File photo: Dan Linehan

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 20:32
Liam Heylin

Gardaí were called to a bookies in Cork city where a 61-year-old man was causing trouble and refusing to wear a face mask.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that as gardaí were attempting to deal with the man he threw his head back in an effort to strike one of the officers in the face. Fortunately, he did not make contact.

The incident occurred at Ladbroke’s on Shandon Street. It started when the accused man, Anthony O’Donoghue of 30 Willowbank, Fairhill, Cork, began shouting at staff behind the counter.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath and he was raising his voice. He was not wearing a face mask and he was being asked to move back.

“When asked to move back he lashed out. Gardaí had to remove him from the premises.

“He resisted arrest and he was throwing his head back, narrowly missing the guard’s face,” Sgt Davis said of the August 25, 2020, incident.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that when he was receiving instructions in the case he asked the defendant what it was all about. “And he had no idea what happened on the day. He had consumed alcohol,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher asked: “Was he annoyed with the bookies – that he was taking them on? He must have known what was going on.” Mr Buttimer said Anthony O’Donoghue told him: “I have no idea what happened.” 

The solicitor said the 61-year-old was on a lot of medication and had been drinking alcohol on the day. Judge Kelleher said the defendant was not charged with assault but that the nature of the obstruction was that he had tried to head-butt the police officer.

Judge Kelleher fined him €300 for obstruction and €100 each for being threatening and for being drunk and a danger.

