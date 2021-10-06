Man who beat his chest and told Cork gardaí 'I'll beat ye all' sent to jail

A 32-year-old man struck his chest with his fists and told gardaí, “I will beat ye all,” and now he has been jailed for two months.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred after 1am on June 26 at South Mall, Cork.

Gardaí observed Jonathan Murphy of Cork Simon Community standing in the middle of the South Mall and there was a large group of people present at the time.

As gardaí approached the defendant said: “I will beat ye all.” Sgt. Davis said: “He started banging his chest and was looking to fight gardaí. There was a large number of members of the public present at the time.”

The accused man had 211 previous convictions, including 48 for being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others and 44 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that the accused man had a very difficult background but had been out of trouble throughout most of this year. The solicitor said that Jonathan Murphy recently got a suspended sentence for a number of charges.

“He is resident at Simon since January. He is engaging with social services in Simon,” Mr Buttimer said.

The accused suffers from depression and anxiety and is presently without medication as he is waiting for a medical card, Mr Buttimer said.

“I am asking you to consider not imposing a custodial term,” the solicitor asked.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month jail term on him for engaging in threatening behaviour and fined him €200 for being drunk and a danger.