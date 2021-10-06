Dangerous driver on three-wheel escapade in Cork city gets 15-year ban

A 15-year driving ban was imposed on a man who crashed a car as he drove dangerously and then continued the escapade on only three wheels.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said Kenneth Hornibrook drove at speed, veering from one side of the road to the other and at times he was driving after losing his front passenger wheel.

The dangerous escapade on February 28 came to an end when Hornibrook tried to drive the car up on a footpath at Hollyhill, Cork, in order to get on to a pedestrian path. However, the car would not make this manoeuvre because of the missing front wheel.

Kenneth Hornibrook, of 3 Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was arrested at the scene, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court.

He had a large kitchen knife in his pants pocket and there was another kitchen knife in the pocket of the driver’s door.

When the driver was blood-tested later it proved positive for morphine, methadone, and cannabis.

The accused man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to four dangerous driving charges and one for having no insurance.

Of his 201 previous convictions, he had 24 for having no insurance, 18 for dangerous driving, and two for endangerment.

Letter of apology

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said that as soon Hornibrook came before the court on these charges he indicated he would be pleading guilty and wrote a letter of apology to gardaí.

“He has taken part in every opportunity in the prison to overcome addiction difficulties which he has,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a 10-month jail term and a 15-year disqualification from driving.

It was not possible to deal with these charges until now as a related charge of endangerment — arising out of the same circumstances — had to be dealt with at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

That was for putting a garda at risk of death or serious injury when he took off suddenly from the side of the road.

The dangerous escapade saw him drive around the north side of Cork city, out to Blarney and back into the city.

At the height of the dangerous driving, Hornibrook crashed the car and a member of An Garda Síochána got into the passenger seat and was about to lean across and grab the keys.

However, Hornibrook took off at speed causing the guard to fall from the car, Sergeant Eamon Fehan said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a four-year sentence with the last six months suspended.

The 10 months now imposed will run concurrently with that.