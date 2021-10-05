Gardaí arrest four men in Limerick in investigation into feud between two families

Gardaí have arrested four men in an investigation into a violent feud between rival families in Kilmallock, Co Limerick.

Armed gardaí, supporting local officers who were also assisted by the Limerick Division’s Drug Unit and Dog Unit as well as detective units, arrested the four males this morning in a planned Garda operation, in the Kilmallock area.

The four suspects are being questioned by gardaí on suspicion of being involved in a series of violent clashes in the town last month.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with an incident of violent disorder that occurred in Kilmallock, Co Limerick on Sunday, 12th September 2021. Gardaí from the Bruff District carried out the operation in the Kilmallock area this morning, 5th October 2021,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Local Gardaí were assisted by personnel from the Regional Armed Support Unit, Henry Street and Roxboro Detective Units, Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit with canine assistance, Limerick Divisional Roads Policing Unit, as well as units from Croom and Charleville.

“The four arrested, all male, are currently being detained in a number of stations in the Limerick Division and investigations are ongoing.”

Rival groups clashed on the day in question, armed with weapons, and windows were smashed in a house and cars were damaged.

A garda source said that on the day, gardaí responded to the scene of “an affray, involving two rival factions”.

Local gardaí “requested assistance” and a number of Garda units from neighbouring districts and armed gardaí were deployed to the town.

The source said gardaí were examining videos on social media as well as CCTV cameras in the town, to try to identify those involved.

The violence began around 8pm and continued for a number of hours.

Gardaí increased local patrols in a bid to keep a lid on tensions between the rival families “and try to curb these activities”.

It was reported members of the rival groups met afterwards in a local church and agreed a truce.

A local source said tensions had been rising between rival groups in the town for a number of weeks.