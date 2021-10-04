Alleged garda leaks could have lead to ‘Line of Duty’ type attack for 'The Monk'

Detectives are continuing to investigate a garda in relation to alleged leaks to the media in connection to Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

It is understood that alleged leaks being investigated include the disclosure last April of an arrest warrant for Hutch and the Dubliner's escorted flight back to Ireland on Wednesday. The investigation is being conducted by the force’s new Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The probe was only set up recently and reports of its operation emerged following The Monk’s arrival on Wednesday evening. Hutch was brought before the Special Criminal Court on Wednesday night where he was charged in relation to the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

The Monk was escorted from Baldonnel Airport in west Dublin, a military airbase, to the Courts of Criminal Justice, some 20km away, under high security.

The fact his return was reported in the media from early on Wednesday is being treated very seriously within Garda Headquarters, given the possibility of an attack by the Kinahan cartel.

“There was a major security operation bringing him back,” said one source.

It could have gone horribly wrong and we could have been looking at a ‘Line of Duty’ type attack by the Kinahans. It may have been unlikely, but possible.

Sources said information on The Monk's flight back could have come from other arms of the State that needed to be briefed about the extradition beforehand for logistical reasons, and did not necessarily come from Gardaí. If true, this may mean the garda is innocent of any suspicions.

It is understood detectives from the ACU are examining the phones of the garda leading up to extradition and the revelation last April that the European Arrest Warrant had been issued for The Monk's arrest. In relation to any pattern, officers may also examine any phone use after Hutch's arrest last August.

The garda under investigation has been suspended, but has not been arrested.

Separately, two gardaí are being examined by a top-level garda probe that is investigating possible linkages involving other people to an organised crime gang. One of the gardaí has been suspended, but the other officer has not.