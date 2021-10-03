Man taken to hospital after ‘particularly vicious’ attack

Man taken to hospital after ‘particularly vicious’ attack

Police said the victim was attacked by masked men brandishing baseball bats (Niall Carson/PA)

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 12:06
Dominic McGrath, PA

A man is in hospital after being assaulted by a group of men armed with baseball bats in Carrickfergus in what police are describing as a “vicious attack”.

Officers are appealing for information after the man, in his 30s, was attacked in the Cherry Walk area of the Co Antrim town on Saturday at about 10.50pm.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which may include possible fractures to his face and legs.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle, from the PSNI, said: “This was a particularly vicious attack as the men repeatedly hit the victim with the bats around the head, legs and chest.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this assault, or has information they think could assist this investigation, to contact police.”

